ST. LOUIS — SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital started its "Streamathon STL" with a lot of star power Friday afternoon.

St. Louis native, actor, John Burroughs grad and Blues and Cardinals superfan Jon Hamm kicked off the virtual telethon in the most St. Louis way possible.

Hamm bought Imo's Pizza for the hospital staff as they serve the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The TV and film star chatted live on the telethon with the workers as they received their St. Louis-style favorites.

The "Streamathon STL" is 32 hours of live streaming to raise funds for small and independent businesses and restaurants in the region.

