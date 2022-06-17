Juneteenth flag raised at St. Louis City Hall ahead of busy weekend

There are several events planned across the region for the historic holiday, including in St. Louis and East Saint Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A red and blue flag with a white bursting star was raised high at St. Louis City Hall to commemorate Juneteenth on Friday.

The holiday is celebrated on June 19, honoring the historic end of slavery more than 150 years ago.



The day is set out to honor the historic moment when the union defeated the confederacy to win the Civil War in April 1865.

The last of four million slaves learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas, on June 19.

The day became a joyous celebration in Black communities from that day forward.

“Recognizing the humanity of one group affirms the shared humanity of us all.

No matter the color of your skin or any identity you hold. Progress and equity benefits every St. Louisan," Mayor Jones said, addressing the crowd outside City Hall.



More than 150 years later, she highlighted the city's work to build trust in those same communities.



The mayor recently signed legislation to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and ban no-knock warrants.



She has also pledged to invest at least $100 million in north St. Louis.



“We cannot continue to lose Black residents who have made our city what it is today," Jones added.

Other groups are also working to keep them.



The St. Louis Black Chief Officers Committee, a national network of firefighters on a mission grow its chief officer ranks and improve community relations, will host its 2nd annual Juneteenth Freedom Luncheon.



The presenter for this event will be St. Louis County Director of Security and Community Engagement Clay Farmer along with keynote speakers Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, followed by entertainment and food on June 18, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1 p.m.

The fundraiser is set out to support training and certification for aspiring first responders.



"We want to make sure our community is ready, prepared, and educated to take on those opportunities when present," said Deputy Chief Darnell Wade with the Robertson Fire Protection District.



Across the river, East Saint Louis will continue its work to grow Black communities, coupling Juneteenth with their area code's 618 Day.