This is how long the CDC says you can keep food in your fridge if the power goes out

The CDC has some guidelines to keep in mind, but when it comes to potentially spoiled food, the agency says when in doubt, throw it out.

ST. LOUIS — Strong storms in the St. Louis area knocked out the power for thousands of people over the weekend, and many are still without power.

Power outages in the summer can bring many dangers, including food safety. If you have a refrigerator full of food, here are some rules to keep in mind to make sure you and your family stay safe from foodborne illness.

According to the CDC, a refrigerator can keep food cold for up to four hours after a power outage, but a freezer can keep things cold for longer. A half-full freezer can keep food cold for up to 24 hours. A full freezer can keep things cold for up to 48 hours.

If the power's been out for more than four hours, refrigerated foods like milk, eggs, meats, poultry and fish should be thrown out, the CDC suggests. The CDC says you should never taste food to determine if it is safe to eat. 'When in doubt, throw it out.'

Once the power's restored, you can start using the fridge again as long as it stays below 40°F. The freezer should be at 0°F or below.

If you have to throw out your food due to a power outage, Ameren Illinois offers a reimbursement program in accordance with the Illinois Public Utilities Act. However, Ameren said outages caused by "unpreventable damages resulting from weather events or conditions" are excluded from the reimbursement program.

For more information about the Ameren Illinois reimbursement program, click here.