Kenny Chesney reschedules Busch Stadium concert for summer 2021

The country singer was scheduled to perform at Busch Stadium on June 13 of this year, but that changed due to the coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Kenny Chesney announced his ‘Chillaxification Tour’ has been rescheduled for next year.

And that means the tour will stop at Busch Stadium.

The country singer will be in St. Louis on July 10, 2021.

Chesney was scheduled to perform at Busch Stadium on June 13 of this year, but that changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour includes Florida George Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti and Spearhead.

Chesney made the announcement on social media on Monday.

“There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out. #noshoesnation, everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime,” Chesney wrote on his social media accounts.

He said that existing tickets will be honored for the new dates and those unable to attend the rescheduled shows are eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase for the next 30 days.

Several other concerts is the St. Louis area have either been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic. Artists that have rescheduled include: The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Millennium Tour. Most of those concerts will now take place in 2021.