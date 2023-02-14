'We are scrambling to make sure we have a solution': Kia representative discusses free fix to curb theft epidemic

Engine immobilizers will now be provided to millions of Kia and Hyundai owners for free following nationwide theft problems

ST. LOUIS — Engine immobilizers are standard on almost every car on the market, except for millions of Hyundais and Kias.

The technology doesn’t allow a car to start without a computer chip inside the key.

For more than a year, thieves have spread how easy it is to steal Hyundais and Kias on social media by breaking a back window and using a USB cord to start the engine.

Multiple class action lawsuits have been filed against the companies, and insurance companies have recently announced they will not be covering new customers.

Now, the automakers said they will make immobilizers available to drivers for free at dealerships. Consumers who get them installed will also get decals to put on their windows to warn thieves that the cars have immobilizing technology.

Hyundai sent a statement about the effort to the I-Team, but KIA spokesman James Bell agreed to a sit-down interview.

Here is a Q&A from that interview.

Q: Why did it take so long to roll out immobilizers to drivers?

A: We're talking about a large collection of vehicles. They use different software systems, different technologies, different vendors and suppliers. So we wanted to really take the time to make sure that we knew once we made it public, that people knew that they could visit their KIA dealer for the 45-minute operation and be all set and on to their day…I can assure you, from the very top of the top rung of our corporate ladder, we have all eyeballs and all muscles and all energy focused on this. And I would like to call out our fantastic dealer partners. They have been making sure that they are ready once people start to come in, and, as I said, people are coming in, and it's a very short process. It's just a software reflash in and out within an hour. So, we feel very, very confident that we'll be able to turn as many people through this process across the country as fast as possible, and I tend to really strongly believe that we'll see a big impact on this very, very quickly.

Q: Why wasn't this technology included on these vehicles from the beginning?

A: Well, candidly, the vehicles are all built to federal specifications. There's nothing inappropriate or incorrect about them. It was just a decision. It was made when the vehicles were put together...All of our vehicles are built to what federal mandates and standards are. It's just immobilizers are not mandated by the federal government.

Q: How much of a role did the lawsuits and the announcements from insurance companies have to do with KIA’s decision to roll out the immobilizers?

A: None whatsoever. We were already working on this going back the better part of a year ago, the engineering, the testing, the verification these things take time.

Q: Don't you think this all could have been avoided at the beginning?

A: Again, the vehicles were built to federal specifications and standards. We always meet all the requirements in order to sell a vehicle anywhere across the globe. This is really a crime issue. Criminals found this this loophole, and have been exploiting our vehicles. And so it's rather unfortunate, but I think the point is that we are scrambling, I have scrambled, to make sure that we have a solution that will put customers and owners across the country at ease.

Q: Do you really think that putting two stickers on windows is going to stop someone from trying to break in the car and steal it anyway?

A: Absolutely I do because again, we've been working very closely with police, and they say that it is really a time game. If a thief sees anything that's going to possibly delay them, they want to be in and out as fast as possible. If they see anything that it gives them a moment of pause or concern, they're going to go find something else.

Q: Do you still recommend that people continue to use the steering wheel locks after they get the immobilizers as well?

A: If it gives them comfort, yes. I mean again, anything that makes the thief walk up, look and move on is a win. No car can be made theft-proof. Any vehicle that sits anywhere from any brand in any city is exposed to theft. Any thief could break the window and make an attempt, so we don't feel unique in this situation.

Q: What is your response to the insurance companies saying they’re not going to insure your products?

A: It isn't that people are losing insurance. They're just struggling to get it in certain regions of the country. And because of that, we're working very closely with insurance agencies, with the companies, with the larger organizations that support the insurance industry, and making sure that they are aware of our efforts.

Q: What vehicles are affected by all of this?

A: The estimated pool is about 4.4 million vehicles built between 2011 and 2021. Any 2022 models or 2023s, all of them have been built with the immobilizers. So there's no concern whatsoever if you're shopping for a new car. If your car, no matter the age has a push-button start, you also have no concern.

__________

On Tuesday, Hyundai provided a schedule for the upgrade rollout

Service Campaign Rollout Schedule:

Phase 1

Vehicle:

2017-2020 Elantra

2015-2019 Sonata

2020-2021 Venue

Software Availability

February 14, 2023

Phase 2

Vehicle:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2016 Elantra

2021-2022 Elantra

2018-2020 Elantra GT

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2014 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

Software availability: