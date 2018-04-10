ST. CHARLES — We all shop online, and most of the time we make purchases not really knowing where the proceeds go.

A group of local moms is looking to change that.

Robyn Bradbury and Joanna Eagan created an online boutique called “Kids Clothing Kids.”

They run the business, along with their children.

All of the proceeds go to buying clothing and supplies for an organization called “Youth In Need.”

The reason is simple.

They want to give back to those in need.

“We were having lunch one day and we were talking about how our kids have a lot, birthdays, Christimas. They have a lot of stuff these days,” says Robyn. “We were trying to think of a way that we could teach our kids that there are people out there who have less than we do."

“Kids Clothing Kids” made their first donation to Youth In Need this past week.

You can shop their clothes online here and learn more about Youth In Need here.

