LAS VEGAS — The St. Louis Blues were in Las Vegas Thursday night to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the first game since the Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester collapsed from a cardiac episode on the bench during a game earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, Blues President and General Manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester is doing well and recovering at an Anaheim-area hospital. Armstrong thanked team athletic trainer Ray Barile, the Blues medical staff and the medical staff on-site at the Honda Center for the fast reaction to the serious situation.

Before the game on Thursday, the Knights had a banner for fans to sign and send well wishes to Bouwmeester. The Knights shared a photo of the banner filled with signatures on its Twitter.

“At the end of the day, we’re all one big hockey family,” the Golden Knights said on Twitter.

The Blues lost to the Knights in overtime.

Support has been pouring in for Bouwmeester.

#PrayersForJay has been trending across social media since the incident happened.

