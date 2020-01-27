SPRINGFIELD, Ill — The helicopter that crashed on Sunday, killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, was previously owned by the State of Illinois.

The helicopter with tail number designation N76ILL was used by the State of Illinois from 2007 until it was sold in 2015 for $515,161, according to the helicopter database helis.com. It was built in 1991.

At the time of sale, it had 3,951 flight hours.

In September 2015, the helicopter was transferred to Island Express Holding Corp in California and its tail number changed to ‘N72EX.’

