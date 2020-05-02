ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues had its first home game Tuesday night since the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26. Aviation experts said the crash may have been caused by the pilot becoming disoriented in the fog.

The Blues honored Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and the other seven victims with a pregame tribute.

Enterprise Center was also lit up in purple in gold, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakes.

The St. Louis Wheel was also lit up in purple and gold.

“It's our first home game since the tragedy in California, and we didn't want to let it go by without a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the rest of those whose lives were lost.,” The St. Louis Blues said.

Other stories

RELATED: Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition

RELATED: Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant asks to keep items left by fans at Staples Center for Kobe, Gianna

RELATED: Kobe tribute game 2nd most watched in ESPN NBA history

RELATED: Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant by lining up at 24-yard line