LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Four people were killed in a crash in Lake Saint Louis on Valentine’s Day.

Here is everything we know about the victims and the crash investigation

Crash victims

All four victims were from Louisville, Kentucky. Lesley and Rhyan Prather and Carrie and Kacey McCaw were on their way to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City when the crash happened. Lesley and Carrie were both 44 years old and their girls were 12 years old.

Lesley was a firefighter in Louisville.

“My heart is breaking at the loss of four Louisvillians, including a Louisville firefighter, killed in a tragic accident today in Missouri. I ask that you join me in keeping their families, friends and co-workers in your hearts and prayers,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Feb. 14.

Louisville Division of Fire shared the following message on its Facebook,

“The Louisville Fire Department and IAFF Local 345 want to express our deepest gratitude to the St. Louis community, especially the many St. Louis-area fire departments, its first responders and public safety agencies for their coordinated support over the past few days.

Our brothers and sisters with St. Louis Fire stood watch over Carrie, Kacey, Lesley and Rhyan until we were able to relieve them over the weekend. They and others are also providing a full escort to the Missouri state line for our procession home. We are so grateful for their understanding care.

We would also like to thank St. Louis-based Baue and Louisville-based Ratterman funeral homes for the way they have pulled together to accommodate the families during this difficult time.

We thank our teams back home, Louisville Fire, Louisville Metro Police Department, Metrosafe, the Louisville community, as well as people and agencies from throughout the Kentucky region, for coming together to support us and the McCaw and Prather families in this time of tragedy.”

Crash

The crash happened on Interstate 64 on Route N, which is near Lake Saint Louis. The driver of a white pickup truck crossed into the westbound lanes, which then hit a minivan with two women and two girls inside. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and two were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Juston Wheetley.

"Just looking at the damage of the vehicles, it was a horrendous impact," said MSHP Cpl. Dallas Thompson. "And the people in the minivan, they probably didn't even have a chance to avoid the crash at the time."

Criminal investigation

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said authorities are awaiting toxicology reports on the driver who caused the crash and that the driver has a history of drug charges.

