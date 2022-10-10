Lambert Airport website down due to apparent cyberattack, flights not affected

While the website is down, people can call 314-890-1333 to get information and access services typically found on the website.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport had its website targeted as part of a larger apparent cyberattack Monday, but officials say the airport is still functioning normally.

Roger Lotz, a spokesman for Lambert Airport, said the website went down early Monday. He said they are working to restore the website, but the outage is not affecting any of the operations at the airport.

While the website is down, people can call 314-890-1333 to get information and access services typically found on the website. Passengers can also use their airline's website to find flight details like arrivals and departures.

Lotz said the main feature not available during the outage is the tool to check how full the parking lots are.

Lambert was not the only major airport to report an outage Monday.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, the websites for some major U.S. airports went down early Monday in an apparent coordinated denial-of-service attack. The outages did not affect flights at those other airports, which included Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and parts of Los Angeles International Airport's website.

The attacks followed a call by a shadowy group of pro-Russian hackers that calls itself Killnet for coordinated denial-of-service attacks on the targets. The group published a target list on its Telegram channel.

Several other airports reported problems connecting to their websites and appeared to be functioning very slowly, including Chicago's O'Hare International Airport website, which was included on Killnet's target list.