TROY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Bonnie Brais, 52, was last seen leaving a home on Shawn Court in Troy, Missouri, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in a red 1999 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plates, HJ2W2G.

Brais has a history of mental health issues and has made suicidal statements in the past, including the last day she was seen, according to police.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Brais is 5-feet tall, weighs 97 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-528-6100.

© 2018 KSDK