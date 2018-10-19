TROY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Bonnie Brais, 52, was last seen leaving a home on Shawn Court in Troy, Missouri, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in a red 1999 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plates, HJ2W2G.

Brais has a history of mental health issues and has made suicidal statements in the past, including the last day she was seen, according to police.

Brais is 5-feet tall, weighs 97 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-528-6100.

