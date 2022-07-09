Lion's Choice launches incentive program to reward student workers

The new program is part of the St. Louis-based chain's efforts to hire and retain high schoolers and college-aged employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Lion's Choice may be known for its iconic roast beef sandwiches, but it's now trying to make a mark by creating an educational program for its high school and college students.

The program is called the Educational Bonus Program and will reward students in Kansas City, St. Louis, and parts of Illinois for their work in the classroom and the restaurant.

Students could receive a semester bonus of $200 or $300 depending on their grade level. They have to also work at least 10 hours a week and get a 3.0 or higher grade point average, and score well on their performance reviews.

“We have long stood for ‘ridiculously good’ food but our mission extends beyond the food we serve and in how we treat our customers and our employees,” wrote Michael Kupstas, President & CEO of Lion’s Choice in a news release.

“The new program was brought to us by one of our own General Managers, Shelly Vasquez at the Mid-Rivers restaurant, who was looking for a rewarding way to incentivize students to apply for a job with Lion’s Choice."

The chain says it hopes to attract new workers while retaining current staff.