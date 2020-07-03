OVERLAND, Mo. — For Taquiera Durango, family is everything.

For more than a decade, they've welcomed their guests with open arms. The Lopezes created the family-run restaurant after the success of their grocery store.

"It was lifetime dream of my parents to own their own business," said Angelica Lopez, who is also a manager there.

But Thursday afternoon, after 11 years, their family's lifelong dream went up in flames in minutes.

A kitchen fire broke out. The entire restaurant is now burnt to a crisp.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and their grocery store next door suffered very little damage.

But as for as the restaurant, Lopez said this was her parents' livelihood.

"It just breaks my heart. It brings me to tears. They put their jobs aside to dedicate their lives to this and it's gone."

But for 11 years, the Lopezes weren't just filling up bellies. They were filling up the hearts of their community.

That's why chefs in the area decided to cook up a plan 24 hours later.

Event organizer Angela Ortmann along with the owners of Guerrilla Street Food and Strange Donuts are hosting a fundraiser to help the Lopez family rebuild.

The fundraising event will take place on March 24 at Guerrilla Street Food on Delmar from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 - 9 p.m. for dinner.

About 10 restaurants are involved, including Pastaria and Mission Taco. They will create their own tacos. They will also have a taco eating contest. All the money will go to the restaurant.

Even though they're competitors, the restaurant community knows through thick and thin that family sticks together.

Lopez said they are hopeful and their family is beyond thankful for the support.

If you'd like to donate to help them rebuild, click here for the GoFundMe.

