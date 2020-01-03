ST. LOUIS — Hospitals around the country are taking extreme measures to make sure your family is protected if the Coronavirus hits our community.

One hospital in Oakland, California has a special floor dedicated to treating coronavirus. Here in St. Louis, city and county leaders announced Friday that 20 people are being monitored for the virus who may have been in contact with a traveler or may have traveled to a foreign country with an outbreak.

A person in Belleville recently tested negative for the Coronavirus. Health experts say people should take precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus.

Here are some do's and don'ts when preparing for coronavirus.

Do wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds several times a day, especially before cooking or eating, after using the bathroom or after coughing or blowing your nose.

Don't touch your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you have come in contact with the virus, touching your face can help it enter your body.

Do know the symptoms which are similar to the flu: fever, cough and shortness of breath. And remember, don't panic.

Health experts say the reason people are fearful is because the virus is new and we don't know much about it. James Paul Chiou, M.D. is a doctor at 24/7 Healthcare in downtown St. Louis. Dr. Chiou says, “I think it's the novelty of the virus itself. Oh, it's a new terror bug and we should definitely be afraid of it because it's new, and it's there and it's you know going to destroy us. But no, the flu is definitely more dangerous than the coronavirus.

Dr. Chiou also says people should only wear a mask if they’re sick. He says the masks help protect other people from catching the virus.

Wearing one when you're healthy will not do much, but if you begin to show symptoms you should wear a mask.

RELATED STORIES:

Washington state death is first from coronavirus in US WASHINGTON - The first death from the new coronavirus in the United States was a man in Washington state, where the governor has declared a state of emergency on Saturday. Officials said the man who died there of COVID-19 was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions.

RELATED: Person presumed to have coronavirus lives in Oregon and works at elementary school