Local leaders react to St. Louis' new circuit attorney

Here's what local leaders had to say about the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Gabe Gore as the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney on Friday.

The appointment comes after Kim Gardner resigned Tuesday.

Gore was one of 18 people who submitted applications for the appointment to the governor’s office.

At the Friday morning news conference announcing his appointment, Gore thanked Parson for "giving me this historic opportunity to serve the city I love."

Here's what local leaders had to say about the announcement:

Governor Mike Parson:

"Today is a new day that allows us to recommit ourselves to a stronger judicial system in the City of St. Louis, and we appreciate Mr. Gore for answering the call to serve his community," Governor Parson said on Friday. "Crime anywhere affects Missourians everywhere, and for too long dysfunction has plagued the Circuit Attorney's Office. Mr. Gore has shown he is a strong manager, talented attorney, proud community leader, and even prouder husband and father who is ready to work hard and be a leader for the people of St. Louis."

"We appreciate the candid conversations we've had with local leaders to inform our decision, and we're proud to present a united front in supporting a successful tenure for Mr. Gore as Circuit Attorney," Governor Parson said. "Mr. Gore lives in St. Louis, works in St. Louis, and has raised his family in St. Louis, and we know he wants to do right by the people who do the same in this City. He has a tall task ahead of him, but we know he is the right man at the right time to restore trust in the Circuit Attorney's Office."

Today, we announced we have selected Gabe Gore as the next City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney (CAO).



St. Louis Circuit Court:

"The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in St. Louis congratulates Gabriel E. Gore on being appointed the city's new circuit attorney.

"The judges of this circuit remain committed to the citizens of the St.Louis region and pledge to work with Gore as he rebuilds experience and stability within the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

"During this time of transition, the Court hopes the region comes together to offer support and assistance to the CAO’s new leader with a renewed focus on public safety and the fair administration of justice in the City of St. Louis."

"Congratulations to Gabe Gore. He is a good guy and will do a great job."

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell:

"I've always been consistent that we stand ready to help our City of St. Louis partners. Now, with the appointment of Circuit Attorney Gore, I'll make it plain: the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office stands ready to help in any way that we can to help stabilize the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. Those who commit serious and violent crimes do not recognize jurisdictional borders, thus real solutions to violent crime must involve working across political boundaries in the interest of our collective public safety.

"Public safety in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County is invariably interconnected, and a functioning Circuit Attorney's Office is vital to the safety of this entire region. My colleagues in prosecutor's offices across the region have expressed their support as well, and I look forward to everyone pulling together during this critical transition in the Circuit Attorney's Office."

"I commend @GovParsonMO on his decisiveness and sincerely hope Gabriel Gore restores law and order to St. Louis."

"For years, St. Louis’ most violent criminals have gotten a pass while victims have painfully waited for justice. This refusal to take crime seriously has negatively impacted not just the City of St. Louis but also the region and Missouri as a whole.

"It’s my hope that Circuit Attorney Gore will work to aggressively prosecute crime in the City of St. Louis, obtain long-awaited justice for victims, and ensure that those who live and work in the city feel safe."

"Gabe Gore will be a positive and transformative Circuit Attorney for St Louis. He will build a strong team to work for a safer St. Louis Wise choice by Governor Parson @GovParsonMO."

"Crime has plagued the St. Louis region for far too long, and the City desperately deserves a Circuit Attorney that will restore a strong judicial system and the rule of law.

"I look forward to Mr. Gore’s efforts to support law enforcement and the safety of St. Louis residents, businesses, and visitors."

14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge: