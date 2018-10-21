CLAYTON, Mo. — CLAYTON, Mo. --- A local theater in the St. Louis Region is remembering a young man who helped pioneer the country's first federal hate crimes legislation.

The Clayton Community Theater is performing the Laramie Project, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of Matthew Shepard's Murder.

"I just really want people to never forget Matthew," Denny Patterson said. "This could happen to anyone."

Denny Patterson is a young journalist, who recently interviewed Shepard's parents. This week, he published an article about the abduction and horrific murder of Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.

“I can easily say this is one of the most memorable interviews I have every done," he said. “You can clearly hear the passion that have for their work, but you can also hear the heartbreak they have after 20 years of losing their child.”

Patterson is also a gay actor, who has starred in dozens of plays and musicals for years.

"You should never be afraid about who you are. Being gay is not wrong," Patterson told 5 on your side.

On Saturday, Patterson and his fellow actors prepared for the Laramie Project inspired by Shepard's tragic life story inside the Clayton Community Theater.

It's the theater's first time putting on the show in its 21 seasons and one of its most impactful.

"Matthew was not only a son, he was a brother, he was a friend, he was a student," Patterson said.

Matthew Shepard died after being brutally attacked in Wyoming in 1998. Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson lured him from a bar. The pair led him to a rural area, where they severely beat him, tied him to a fence and left him for dead. Shepard died a few days later.

"This was a hate crime. Matthew was attacked because he was gay." Patterson told 5 on your side.

As Patterson geared up to play one of the convicted murderers, he told 5 on your side his role has challenged him personally and professionally.

"I really had to dive into a mind of a killer. I had to think about what he did and how he was." he said. “These aren’t made up characters. We are performing real life people. We are saying their words.”

Patterson hoped that by starring in the play that it will help to create a dialogue about hate and acceptance within communities.

"In today's society a lot of gay people fear this could happen to them." he said. “This could happen again. I hope this show also raise awareness.”

He also hoped it pioneers important change in Matthews' memory.

"This was a very significant moment in LGBTQ history and we cannot let Matthews' memory be forgotten," he added.

You have one more chance to see the show. It will be Sunday afternoon at two at the Clayton Community Theater.

The same year Matthew died his parents set up a foundation in his name. It works to provide a voice and support for the LGBTQ community.

