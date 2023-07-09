Local UAW union to rally in Wentzville for a strong contract amid negotiations

The UAW labor contract is set to expire Sept. 14. A strike could take place the next day.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — United Auto Workers (UAW) could picket for more pay next week. The labor union is negotiating with three big companies, including Ford, General Motors and Chrysler owner, Stellantis. The UAW labor contract is set to expire Sept. 14.

Workers want a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week including 40 hours of pay and traditional pensions for new hires.

If there isn't an agreement, UAW could go on strike the next day and up to 146,000 auto workers nationwide could walk off the job.

In the St. Louis region, the Wentzville GM assembly plant employs more than 4,000 people.

In 2019, 5 On Your Side caught up with UAW Local 2250, where workers were striking outside the plant. The strike lasted six weeks.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports the Missouri economy lost about $42.2 million a week from the GM strike alone, according to estimates by the Center for Automotive Research.

It's a blow that's on the brink again.

"We'll have a domino effect on local businesses. They eat here, they work here and shop in our local stores," Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione said. "There will be a big economic impact if there is a strike here. Local 2250 is our largest employer in Wentzville."



On Thursday, leaders at GM made a counterproposal and it included a 10% wage hike.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain called the offer "insulting."

For now, a contract and a potential picket are up in the air.

Dr. Mitch Millstein, professor of Supply Chain and Analytics at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said he believes a strike can be serious, especially now more than ever.

"For previous strikes, the labor was much more at risk because they had less places to go but if you are a skilled manufacturer technician, you can go to other places," Millstein added.

Car buyers could also be limited by low levels of inventory.

The U.S. vehicle supply is near two million units, enough to last for about 56 days at current sales rates before inventory runs out, the St. Louis Business Journal reports.

"We're going to see this very fast hit the economy, it won't take a while. You’re not making money if there is a strike, you don’t have sales, you have to hold on to your employees who have options, to me ... it’s close to an impossible situation," Millstein added.

As negotiations linger, Guccione said he prays for progress.