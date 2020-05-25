x
$400K lottery ticket sold in Edwardsville

The ticket was sold at Midwest Petro on 8065 State Rt. 143
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — If you bought a lottery ticket in Edwardsville lately, you'll want to check it.

A $400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Midwest Petro on 8065 State Rt. 143.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the May 15 evening drawing: 05 - 09 - 10 -15 - 18.

Midwest Petro will receive a bonus of $4,000 for selling the winning ticket, the Illinois Lottery said.

“Lucky Day Lotto is our customer’s favorite game to play and this is the largest win we have had in our store!" the store's manager said in a press release.

The winner should sign the back of their ticket, store it in a safe place and call 1-800-252-1775 for more information on how to claim their prize. Guidelines for mailing in prize claims are on the Illinois Lottery's website.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. 

