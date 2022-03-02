Lux on The Point leaving radio, exploring new adventures

The afternoon drive host is following her heart this spring, departing the radio world for exciting new endeavors that she is yet to disclose.

ST. LOUIS — Sometimes, it's love at first sight... for a radio host and her audience. From the first time she was on air back on May 12 of 2007, Lux from The Point has been in love with every one of her listeners. And if you know how much passion she puts into the four-letter word, you know it's sincere, like a warm hug with hit songs included.

For the past 15 years, afternoon listeners of 105.7 The Point have known one voice that takes them from the midday witching lunch hour all the way to the comforting sounds of the evening: Lux. The luxury of having that connection is one that takes time, effort, care, and a whole lot of energy to cultivate and hold onto in the turbulent world of radio. As she approaches that big career landmark, change in her future abound.

In an exclusive statement straight from Lux herself, she confirmed that this coming May anniversary will be her last at 105.7 The Point. She compared the good times of bringing strangers a versatile array of tunes to hanging out with friends over drinks. But for her, it wasn't just a table or two of close allies or buddies who shared a similar passion; it was a weekday date with a city she loves very much.

"It has been my passion to entertain you. Hosting my show on 105.7 The Point was a dream come true for a young person who had been listening to the station since the 90s," Lux wrote. "It was like sitting down for drinks with my entire hometown every weekday afternoon. Each one of you who tuned in helped to light a fire in my soul that became my purpose and my joy."

If she's anything, Lux has proven in her radio jock tenure that fear doesn't come within ten feet of her DNA. From hosting Point Float Trips and Mug Crawls to creating Woof Wednesdays with Stray Rescue and Alt2k Song of the Day, Lux made the radio a less formal place to be around, making her departure from the airwaves bittersweet.

"It is with an abundance of feelings that I tell you it’s time for me to listen to my heart and explore a new adventure I feel calling my name. Some surprises are already in motion."

While she is keeping the specifics of her next venture close to the chest for the time being, Lux promises that when the news does reach the masses, it will be "GOOD." Instead of looking too far ahead at the moment, she took time to remember the connections she's forged over the years in the radio business.

"Being immersed in my favorite genre of music, many of my favorite moments were spent supporting new and upcoming artists. It was the experience of a lifetime playing and interviewing the heritage favorites I grew up on and introducing new bands in the genre to the fans," Lux wrote. "Speaking with artists like Brandon Boyd, Tom Morello, Tom Delong, Jack White, and Ed Sheeran. Falling in love with K.Flay, Grandson, and Cage the Elephant from DAY ONE."

But for Lux, the immersion in music and talking about it started with her family.

"I want to thank my family for supporting me every step of the way. My brother’s impeccable taste in music landed me at The Point so long ago. My parents unconditional love helped me stay strong during personal hardships and their wisdom and advice led me to this moment."

Lux's list of thanks stretches from on-air personalities outside the station to hiring personnel, leaving a special thanks for her mentor and best friend, Donny Fandango.

"Words cannot express what your friendship has meant to me and will continue to mean to me. On top of that, you are my favorite personality, even before I met you, The Fandango Experiment was my #1, I’m a fan for life."

No matter where Lux goes next, one thing is for sure: she will never stop loving music, people, and St. Louis. It's an immovable thread in her life and career, two things that intersect often due to the passion she brings to every second of her life. A quick glance at her Instagram page or Twitter profile will keep you alert to her future endeavors, but it also gives you a constant daily dose of energy.