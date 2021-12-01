Death investigation underway in Franklin County

Deputies and detectives arrived to find the woman lying on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the Pacific area Wednesday morning.

A call came into the Franklin County 911 dispatch center at about 7:05 a.m. for a report of a woman found dead near Highway 100 and Country Aire Lane. Deputies and detectives arrived to find the woman lying on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Major Case Squad for assistance on the case, which is being categorized as a death investigation at this time.