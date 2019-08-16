EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman found dead in a car in East St. Louis Sunday night.

Dominic T. Combs Jr. was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Keisha E. Tolson.

The Illinois State Police said they were called to help East St. Louis police at around 11 a.m. Sunday. Officers said they found 29-year-old Keisha Tolson dead inside a car crashed into a stop sign at the intersection of 15th and Ohio.

Combs' bond was set at $2.5 million.