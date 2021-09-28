Man dies after ambulance delayed by vandal in south St. Louis

Someone threw a rock at an ambulance that was on its way to a man on a moped who was struck by a car

ST. LOUIS — An ambulance on its way to an accident with injuries Monday in St. Louis was delayed after someone threw a rock at it. The ambulance was headed to a crash and the victim later died, according to a police source.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the ambulance was traveling near South Kingshighway Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue in the North Hampton neighborhood when someone threw a rock, which struck the passenger side of the ambulance and left a dent. The man who threw the rock then ran away northbound along South Kingshighway Boulevard.

The EMS workers were on their way to an accident near the intersection of Arsenal Street and Ivanhoe Avenue involving a man on a moped who was struck by a woman in a car making a left turn from eastbound Arsenal Street to northbound Ivanhoe Avenue. At the scene, the victim, a 60-year-old man, was speaking with officers at the scene, and his injuries appeared to be non-critical and moderate, according to the source.

Due to the victim’s statements and behavior at the scene, traffic officers determined accident reconstruction would not be necessary. Officers reconstruct traffic incidents right away if the crash results in a person's death.

The ambulance took the man to the hospital. There, the victim’s condition worsened and he became unresponsive, according to the source.

Doctors revived him long enough to get into the operating room, but he died from his injuries, according to the source.