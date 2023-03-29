Man dies after apparent seizure at St. Louis County Justice Center

x
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man who was an inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center died Wednesday after suffering an apparent seizure, a spokesman for the county said.

According to Doug Moore with County Executive Sam Page's office, 44-year-old Jerry Lee Stevenson died at Barnes Hospital Wednesday morning. He was booked into the jail earlier this month on a resisting arrest charge out of the City of St. Louis.

Moore said a case manager on the seventh floor of the facility called for a medical emergency at around 7:25 a.m. after Stevenson said he was having difficulty breathing.

Stevenson was asked to sit down to try to catch his breath while medical staff arrived.

Moore said at about 7:28 a.m., Stevenson fell from the chair as the medical staff was arriving, and the medical team began administering life-saving measures. Four minutes later, 911 was called, and at 7:38 a.m., Clayton EMS arrived to take over CPR, according to Moore.

Clayton EMS left the justice center with Stevenson at 8:13 a.m. to take him to the emergency department at Barnes Hospital. At about 8:40 a.m., Stevenson was pronounced dead at the emergency department, Moore said.

