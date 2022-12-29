Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division is investigating a shooting Thursday in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood that resulted in the death of a man.
It happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue near Murphy Park.
Police said officers received a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
EMS workers responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Video from the scene showed police officers going into an apartment building with police tape blocking off the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
According to data tracked by 5 On Your Side, this incident is the 195th homicide this year.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.