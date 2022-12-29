Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division is investigating a shooting Thursday in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood that resulted in the death of a man.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue near Murphy Park.

Police said officers received a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS workers responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed police officers going into an apartment building with police tape blocking off the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

According to data tracked by 5 On Your Side, this incident is the 195th homicide this year.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.