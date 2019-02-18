MANCHESTER, Mo. – A man was found dead inside a men’s bathroom at a west county church Sunday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, was found by church staff at Manchester United Methodist Church before noon.

Police said he was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Services were in progress at the time, but the man did not try to enter the worship area.

Witnesses told police the man entered the lobby area of the church and asked for directions to the bathroom.

Police said the man is not believed to be a member of the church and detectives are working to identify him.

The church is located at 129 Woods Mill Road.

Statement from Manchester United Methodist Church on Sunday

Today, an individual visiting our church took his own life in one of our bathrooms during our 11 a.m. service. Manchester UMC is deeply saddened by this incident, and we extend God’s love and grace to his family and friends. They are our primary concern. Our prayers are with them during this difficult time, and we ask the St. Louis community to join us in support of them.

Our church’s safety protocols were in place and were followed. We are thankful for the presence, and assistance, of our security officers and the Manchester Police Department.