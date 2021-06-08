Man hit, killed while car was stopped on I-70 in St. Louis

The man's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after his car was hit while stopped on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis late Thursday night.

At around 11:17 p.m., St. Louis police were called to I-70 near Branch Street for a report of an accident with injuries. This is in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Silverado was going westbound on I-70 approaching Branch Street when it hit the back of a Chevrolet Cruze that was stopped in the slow lane due to possible vehicle issues.

The driver of the Silverado fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later. He was taken to a hospital due to being involved in the accident. Police didn’t give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.

The driver of the Cruze was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.