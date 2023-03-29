Man identified after his body was found in Troy, Missouri, 38 years ago

Forensic scientists built a profile of the homicide victim that helped link the body to a real estate agent that disappeared in 1982.

TROY, Mo. — The remains of a person found in Troy, Missouri, in 1984 were linked to a man that disappeared in 1982, detectives announced Wednesday.

Jack Langeneckert was the victim of a homicide, forensic scientists determined. His remains were found in a farm building in June of 1984. It was estimated he had been dead for about 6 months when his body was found.

For 38 years, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office worked to identify the victim who was found wearing expensive clothing. Detectives teamed up with Southeast Missouri State University to solve the case.

The team used non-destructive testing to build a genealogical profile. This new information helped detectives match familial DNA to the victim.

Jack Langeneckert was a real estate agent working in St. Louis. In 1982 he disappeared. His car was found at the St. Louis Airport shortly after.