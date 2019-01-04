LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Interstate 70 has reopened after a deadly crash in the eastbound lanes during the morning rush Monday.

The crash involved at least two vehicles and left one person dead. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. just east of the Lake St. Louis Boulevard exit.

The man killed has been identified as 44-year-old Gary Barton.

I-70 didn't fully reopen until about four hours later.

Shortly after the crash, the view from Sky5 showed debris across all lanes of I-70 and several vehicles stopped on the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released any further information about what caused the crash or whether anyone else was injured.

RELATED: Interactive traffic map