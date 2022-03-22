Man missing from central Missouri assisted living facility could be headed to Franklin County

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.

LEBANON, Mo. — A man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury walked away from a Lebanon, Missouri, assisted living facility, and police say he might be heading toward the Franklin County area.

According to an endangered person advisory, 49-year-old Mark Spence walked away from Lebanon North Nursing and Rehab on Morton Road at around 7:30 p.m. on March 17 and hasn't been seen since. On Tuesday, police updated the report and said he might be headed for the Union, Villa Ridge or St. Clair areas in Franklin County.

Spence is 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar and tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans the last time he was seen.

The advisory said he has a diminished mental capacity due to his brain injury.