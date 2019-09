ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was shot in the neck and a woman was hit with shrapnel at Sasha's on Shaw late Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. to 4069 Shaw Blvd, the address for Sasha's on Shaw in south city.

He was breathing but not conscious. A woman was hit with shrapnel wounds to her arm and was expected to be OK.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.