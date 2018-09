ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death during a carjacking in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Idaho Avenue around 10:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, they found Michael Puckett, 56, shot to death in the alley.

The suspect fled in Puckett’s red 2017 Hyundai Tucson. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

