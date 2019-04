CENTREVILLE, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Centreville strip club early Tuesday morning.

When police arrived, they found 23-year-old Rodnathan Crumble with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Police said he was walking to his car when he was gunned down. Police do not know who shot him.

Anyone with information should contact Illinois State Police.