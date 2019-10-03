BALLWIN, Mo. — A group of Marines descended on Ballwin today.

Traveling from all over the country, they were here to finish a mission for one of their own and his son, with help from a service dog.

These Marines from across the country, and their interpreter Naz Shahab from Ballwin, first met in Iraq 15 years ago.

After their deployments, they lost touch until a surprise birthday party brought them back together. For the past year, they stayed close with almost daily updates on a group text.

And that is how they learned that one of their own, needed their help. Naz let the group know his son was on the autism spectrum and non-verbal. Naz said his son Allen connected best with dogs, so with some expertise in the group, these Marines found Belle — a rescue dog — and trained her as a service dog.

Saturday, they coordinated her delivery to Allen.