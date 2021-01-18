Celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day held in downtown St. Louis

This year's event featured a motorcade march instead of a traditional march due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — A celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day was held in downtown St. Louis Monday.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee held the annual event to celebrate “the life and legacy of the civil rights pioneer.”

The event began at 9 a.m. at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Harris Stowe State University President Dr. Corey Bradford and other elected officials and community leaders participated in a brief program. After their remarks, the “Motorcade March” began.

During the Motorcade March, participants drove their cars from the Old Courthouse to Fountain Park, where they placed a commemorative wreath for Dr. King.

The motorcade traveled through Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis and along the route there were highlights and support of the theme of the event, “Now is the Future and the Dream is Real.”