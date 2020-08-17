MDC holding virtual educations classes you can take from home

Kids and adults can sign up for virtual sessions on plenty of topics

ST. LOUIS — Thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation, you don't have to leave home to learn a little something about nature.

MDC is hosting free virtual classes that anyone can sign up for. Kids and adults can register for virtual sessions on plenty of programs, such as shooting sports, fishing programs and outdoor skills. There are options for anyone who's ever wanted to learn about geocaching, canoeing, archery and much more.

Age restrictions apply for some classes. There are also classes geared toward young children, such as the Turtlemania Virtual Program for kids ages 3-6.