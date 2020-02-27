BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital in Belleville has referred one patient to the Illinois Department of Health over concerns of coronavirus, according to hospital spokesperson Kim Renth.

"Following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BJC HealthCare hospitals have processes in place to screen patients for risk of coronavirus, or COVID-19," Renth said in a statement.

The patient was referred for further lab testing and results are expected in the next few days, Renth said.

This is a developing story and 5 On Your Side will provide more information as it becomes available.

