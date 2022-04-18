Metro drops mask requirement on mass transit after judge's ruling

Metro was not the only company making changes to mask policies Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Metro will no longer require masks after a ruling on the federal requirement for mass transit.

In a statement Monday night, Metro spokeswoman Patti Beck said the change came after the TSA rescinded its order.

"On April 18, 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rescinded its order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at public transportation hubs," Beck said in the statement. "While Metro Transit encourages CDC recommendations for masking, it will no longer require face coverings or enforce mask-wearing on the system. This does not preclude employees or passengers from the optional use of wearing masks."

Metro was not the only company making changes to mask policies Monday. Major U.S. airlines confirmed that masks are now optional for passengers on most flights following the Tampa judge's ruling.

Likewise, the White House has acknowledged that the mandate “is not in effect at this time," but added that federal agencies are currently deciding how to respond to the judge’s order.

United Airlines said in a statement that both employees and passengers will no longer be required to wear face coverings onboard all domestic flights, effective immediately. Some international flights could still require passengers and crew to wear face masks depending on the arrival country's mask policy, the airline added.

American Airlines also said it will no longer be required on domestic flights, but may be required on some flights if local or international rules require it.

Alaska Airlines passengers will also no longer be required to wear face masks, according to a statement on the company's website.

In a press release, Delta Air Lines said that employees and passengers are also no longer required to wear masks onboard planes or at U.S. airports. The airline added: "We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus."

Delta also urged passengers to be patient with the new guidance for at least 24 hours as not all airline and federal employees may be hearing about the change right away.

Southwest Airlines announced that because the TSA is no longer enforcing the policy, employees and passengers will similarly no longer be required to wear face masks.