ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis community is invited to “Talking Transit,” a panel discussion breaking down a Metro Transit security assessment on Friday morning.

The 8-month, $400,000 assessment produced 99 recommendations to improve security on Metro Transit.

Leadership issues are a big problem holding back security improvements according to the assessments.

Communication between entities and more defined roles among agencies and personnel need to be clearly defined according to one of the “Talking Transit” panelists.

The recommendations are broken down into six different categories. Changes to the overall security strategy, staffing and training, infrastructure to the stations all need to be overhauled in-order-to make Metro a safer ride according to the transit.

East-West Gateway Council of Governments, Bi-State Development, Citizens for Modern Transit and the Regional Business Council all have chipped in to organize the assessment.

The conversation kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Saint Louis Regional Chamber’s Collaboration Center.