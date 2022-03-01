Michelle Li honored as 'Game Changer of the Year' in Webster University ceremony

Li was recognized for launching the Very Asian Foundation this year.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li was honored by Webster University as a "game-changer" in diversity and inclusion.

The award recognizes Li as the Game Changer of the Year. The award was given at Webster University's 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Conference.

The recognition highlights Li's Very Asian Foundation. The foundation was created after a hateful voicemail prompted people around the world to share their "very Asian" traditions.

Li shared her story with Ellen DeGeneres whose talk show donated $15,000 to the cause.

The foundation supports Asian American journalists and shines a light on issues facing Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.