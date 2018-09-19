ST. LOUIS — People with their eyes on the tech scene in St. Louis have focused for the past 18 months on the Cortex, where Microsoft's newest Technology Center is now open--and Today In St. Louis got the first look.

It will play host to organizations, businesses, schools and other tech-minded groups from all over the region as they learn more about building and using different technologies.

The new MTC is the 15th in the country and the 50th in the world; executives tell 5 On Your Side that the $50 million investment is a testament to the faith they have in the St. Louis market's continued growth.

"Great partners and companies that we do business with, an innovation culture that is clearly showing in the partnership that Cortex represents, and a great base of academic institutions that's bringing more and more candidates into this market that want to stay home and potentially grow businesses and be part of Microsoft and the Microsoft ecosystem," explained Phil Sorgen, a vice president with the company.

The MTC is located in the 4220 building in the Cortex Innovation Community.

