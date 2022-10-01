x
Police searching for missing man from Montgomery County

John Olds Sr. was last seen at Fast Lane gas station in Jonesburg, Missouri at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Department

JONESBURG, Mo. — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old last seen Friday afternoon. 

John Olds Sr. was last seen at Fast Lane gas station in Jonesburg, Missouri at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. 

Olds is described as 5-foot-9-inches in height, 150 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt and blue jeans. 

According to the advisory, Olds has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes. 

Anyone who has seen or has any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department at 573-564-3378. 

