Police searching for missing man from Montgomery County

JONESBURG, Mo. — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old last seen Friday afternoon.

John Olds Sr. was last seen at Fast Lane gas station in Jonesburg, Missouri at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.

Olds is described as 5-foot-9-inches in height, 150 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.

According to the advisory, Olds has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.