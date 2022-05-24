Police: Missing woman last known to be near trailhead in Wildwood

St. Louis County police said Carol Schulte, 72, was near the area of the Al Foster Memorial Trailhead at 225 Grand Ave. Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A large-scale search is underway for a woman who was last known to be heading out for a hike at the Wildwood trailhead Monday morning.

St. Louis County police said Carol Schulte, 72, was near the area of the Al Foster Memorial Trailhead at 225 Grand Ave. The trail is used by walkers, runners and cyclists and spans five miles along the Meramec River, passing through Sherman Beach and into Castlewood State Park.

Schulte is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 128 pounds. Police don't have a lot of information on what she was wearing, but it's believed she had on pink leggings.

Sgt. Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department told reporters that officers were called to the trailhead at 3 p.m. Monday after a family member reported Schulte missing. Her minivan was found in a nearby parking lot, and a ping from her cell phone showed that she had been in the general area at around 7-8 a.m. Police searched the area Monday but did not find Schulte.

Police have not been able to ping the phone again; it's unclear if it may have died or been turned off, Panus said.

"All the doors are wide open at this point and we want to treat it as seriously possible," Panus said. At this point, no foul play is suspected.

Lt. Matt Coppin with the Metro West Fire Protection District said they were working with county police to conduct a large area search Tuesday. They're making use of searchers on foot, drone technology, K9 units and a helicopter. More than 150 first responders and volunteers are assisting and no more are needed at this point.

"We have enough people. The woods are full of people right now doing this large area search," Coppin said.

The area is covered in paths where locals commonly walk, run, hike and bike.

"Once you get off the path, it can be pretty rough terrain," he said. "There's bluffs that overlook the river there, there's cliff faces, deep woods, so it's a treacherous area when you get off the path. But again, it's such a large area that we need this amount of resources to conduct that business."

From what he was told, Schulte is a frequent hiker to the area, Coppin said.

PHOTOS: Search underway for missing hiker in Wildwood 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Searcher Mike Obermeyer said he originally came to the area Tuesday morning to take a hike. He didn't know about the search until he arrived.

"I found out this was closed and I couldn't hike so I figured I'd help out with the search and rescue," he said.

Rebecca Copeland said she knows the trails in the area well.