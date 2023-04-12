New website for Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched, highlighted by Gov. Parson

According to the Missouri 988 organization, the lifeline offers fast access to mental health support by connecting trained crisis experts with those in need.

MISSOURI, USA — The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, launched its new website Wednesday after making the lifeline available by phone to people facing mental health issues last summer.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson formally announced the launch of the site in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

“The site provides information for anyone who may be experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis,” according to the press release.

There are six agencies in Missouri that handle every call on a daily basis. For example, two of those agencies are Compass Health Network and Behavioral Health Response, known as BHR.

BHR handles the Eastern Region of Missouri, which encompasses St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Jefferson County, Iron County, Washington County and St. Francois County. The Compass Health Network provides service to 25 counties within the state including St. Charles County.

Since the three-digit code was launched on July 16, 2022, the 988 phone number connected thousands of people to local, trained crisis experts who provide “compassionate, accessible care and support, available 24/7."

"We know that when individuals are experiencing a crisis, the sooner we can connect them to support and provide assistance, the better. This website adds even more access to critical resources that will help save lives," Parson said.

The Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Valerie Huhn provided a statement in the press release, which said:

“The new website is another tool to advance crisis services and connect Missourians to the evidence-based, care continuum for behavioral health services statewide. Providing more ways to reach crisis care and support is integral to reducing the burden on law enforcement/emergency response and other public health services.”

Support is free and confidential, according to the press release.

If you or someone you know needs a person to talk to or get emergency help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.