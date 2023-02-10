Missouri attorney general calls for pause on puberty blocker medication for children

Andrew Bailey asked St. Louis Children's Hospital and Washington University to stop prescribing puberty-blocking hormone medication to new pediatric patients.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri attorney general called on St. Louis Children's Hospital and Washington University to stop prescribing puberty blockers to new patients in a letter Friday.

This comes after Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation into allegations made by a former employee of Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

In an article, a former employee alleges the center was not thoroughly assessing patients before moving ahead with hormonal or surgical treatment and would disregard the rights of parents.

“We are hopeful that the leaders of these institutions will choose to do the right thing for the safety of Missouri’s children, as we work to root out any possibility of children being harmed by predatory adults with a radical social agenda,” Bailey said in a news release posted online Friday. He called on the center to respond by Tuesday.

"I applaud your announcement yesterday to quickly launch an internal investigation," Bailey wrote in the letter to St. Louis Children's Hospital and Washington University. "As the university’s statement acknowledges, the allegations against the Center are enough to leave anyone ‘alarmed’ and must be taken ‘very seriously.’"

In a statement, Washington University said they were "alarmed by the allegations reported in the article" and were reviewing the facts of the cases referenced.

Senator Josh Hawley called for a federal investigation.

Bailey and Hawley told 5 On Your Side they were not available for an interview Friday.

Transgender medical treatment for children and teens is increasingly under attack in many states, labeled child abuse and subject to criminalizing bans. But it has been available in the United States for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations.

Many clinics use treatment plans pioneered in Amsterdam 30 years ago, according to a recent review in the British Psych Bulletin. Since 2005, the number of youth referred to gender clinics has increased as much as tenfold in the U.S., U.K, Canada and Finland, the review said.

Bailey has been outspoken on social issues since he took office in January. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Bailey, the former top lawyer for the Governor's Office, to replace now-U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt as the state attorney general.

During his roughly one month in office so far, Bailey has called on school boards to adopt policies against children attending drag shows and warned CVS and Walgreens not to sell abortion medications.

Bailey last month officially launched his campaign for attorney general in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.