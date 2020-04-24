Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says state is ready to reopen on May 4

Parson said he will issue specific guidelines for businesses and events including restaurants, gyms, weddings, youth sports and religious services

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson said the state is moving toward reopening next month but will extend the emergency declaration.

"We are moving forward with our plan to reopen the state on Monday, May 4," Parson said during his briefing Friday.

Parson said the emergency declaration, which will be extended through June 15, will allow the state to continue to utilize resources and deploy them throughout the state.

He said his administration is working on guidelines for the following:

Small and large businesses

Retail

Manufacturing

Restaurants

Barbershops and salons

Gyms

Religious services

Weddings and similar events

Youth summer sports

Any businesses that require people to be within six feet

He also said is working with the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop processes for graduation.

Parson said his guidelines will include recommendations on protective gear for certain businesses or employers, but that people don't necessarily need government regulations.

"The business will take it upon themselves to make sure the customers feel safe," he said.

Parson said local leaders can make adjustments to the guidelines that fit their communities.

"It’s going to come down to taking responsibility and doing the right thing to protect yourself and others around you," he said.

Also joining Parson at the briefing were Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

St. Louis and St. Louis County are under stay-at-home orders with no end dates.