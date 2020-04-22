Missouri Gov. Parson says almost all businesses will be allowed to open on May 4

There are 6,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Businesses across the state will be allowed to reopen on May 4, Gov. Mike Parson said during his briefing Wednesday afternoon. He said his office is working on guidelines for local leaders to follow and will announce more details in the coming days.

"People will be able to go back to work," he said. "There will be some guidelines we’ll have with that, but majority will be open.”

However, local leaders have extended stay-at-home orders that go beyond the state's order. St. Louis and St. Louis County are under stay-at-home orders without end dates.

There are 6,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 233 people have died, as of April 22.

Parson also announced that hospitals, health care providers and first responders will be able to use new technology that will allow them to decontaminate N95 masks starting next week.

Also joining Parson at the briefing were Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

The state is currently under a stay-at-home order through May 3.