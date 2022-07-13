'It does save lives': New 988 suicide prevention number will have faster response times

The official launch date is July 16, but that 988 number has already been up and running for a few months.

ST. LOUIS — A three-digit code, 988, is set to launch as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

It's quicker and easier to access with the potential to help thousands of people struggling.

The official launch date is July 16, but that 988 number has already been up and running for a few months.

Each state is carrying out this rollout in its own way.

Missouri is taking a regional model, working with six partners who will be handling all the calls, with one focusing on the text line.

Behavioral Health Response (BHR) is one of the partners helping answer calls.

Since 1995, BHR has helped crisis callers and now it handles 18,000 to 20,000 calls every month.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Bart Andrews said Missouri is beyond prepared and the calls BHR has been seeing are increasing every month by 5%.

This is because of its statewide response stemming back to 1994.

"Missouri has been one of the progressive and robust crisis systems since 1994, when the Access Crisis Intervention system was created. Every county is covered by a crisis team," Dr. Andrews said.

This means Missouri was already well positioned to create a 988 system with its Access Crisis Intervention system as its base.

How will it work?

When you dial 988 in Missouri, your call will be routed to the closest 988 center based on your phone number.

If someone is calling the 988 number in the area, Dr. Andrews said about 25% to 30% of the calls are someone experiencing a suicide crisis.

That's a jump from its general crisis line number, which is 10%.

BHR will handle the Eastern Region of Missouri, which covers St. Louis, St. Louis County, Jefferson County, Iron County, Washington County and St. Francois County.

St. Charles and the surrounding areas will be covered by Compass Health.

When someone calls, Dr. Andrews said, you will receive a warm, caring response.

The provider will also share the limits of confidentiality and they'll ask what’s going on and the reason for the call.

From there, they'll ask how they can help and that the caller can have a safe space to talk.

"Be prepared to talk about suicide," Dr. Andrews said.

The goal is to answer the call in 30 seconds.

If your locally designated 988 call center is overwhelmed and can't get to you immediately, that call will automatically be re-routed to a national backup crisis center.

There are 12 across the country.

Will the original number still work?

Yes.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255, but the 988 number makes it quicker to call or text.

"It makes it so much easier to communicate, it's so much easier to remember and the research shows when people are in a crisis state, one of the first things that goes is their ability to remember," Dr. Andrews said.

What's next?

Dr. Andrews said this is just the beginning.

"The kick-off date is the beginning of 988 and the start of the work. This is the beginning of the creation of a very robust crisis system," he adds.

By December, he expects the state to answer more than 90% of the calls from inside the state.

And a year out, that will bump up to more than 90% year from now well more than 90% more than rolling out to other areas.

The goal is to make sure each person gets the helping hand they need.



"People who call the lifeline report that it's a significant factor in keeping them safe and reduce their risk and would not have been able to stay alive if they didn't have that immediate crisis support. It does save lives," Dr. Andrews adds.