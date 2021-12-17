Missouri district closes school, security stepped up in response to vague threats on TikTok

Several Missouri and Illinois school districts are stepping up security in response to the posts that many officials are assuring were not considered credible.

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — Educators announced plans to increase security in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday.

Officials have assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible.

The vague, anonymous posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

Gasconade County R-2 canceled classes and Rockwood School District said it was ramping up security. North St. Francois County R-1 School District shared a message with parents acknowledging the trend and sharing that no threats had been made in their district.

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

The FBI is involved and is working with police to determine the credibility of any threats.