ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s tax-free weekend returns Aug. 2.

School supplies such as notebooks, backpacks, crayons and binders--plus most clothes under $100 and personal computers will be exempt from Missouri sales tax.

Diapers are also included on the tax-exempt list.

The cities below have opted out of the tax-free weekend. While stores there will still refrain from charging state sales tax, city sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.

Alton

Ash Grove

Ashland

Battlefield

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Blackwater

Bland

Bloomfield

Bolivar

Boonville

Branson

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Cabool

California

Canton

Cape Girardeau

Carl Junction

Carthage

Cassville

Centertown

Chamois

Charlack

Chillicothe

Claycomo

Clayton

Collins

Columbia

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Doniphan

Edmundson

Eldon

Eldorado Springs

Ellsinore

Elsberry

Everton

Fair Grove

Farmington

Fayette

Ferguson

Festus

Flint Hill

Freeman

Fremont Hills

Frontenac

Garden City

Gerald

Glasgow

Granby

Grandin

Grant City

Green City

Greendale

Half Way

Hartville

Hawk Point

Higginsville

Hollister

Holts Summit

Houston

Ironton

Jane

Jefferson City

Joplin

Kingdom City

Kirkwood

Koshkonong

Ladue

Laurie

Leadington

Liberal

Licking

Loma Linda

Manchester

Maplewood

Marble Hill

Marceline

Marlborough Village

Marshfield

Marthasville

Merriam Woods Village

Meta

Moberly

Monett

Montgomery City

Moscow Mills

Mount Vernon

Naylor

Neosho

New Haven

New Madrid

New Melle

Nixa

Noel

Norborne

Northwoods

Oakland

Overland

Owensville

Ozark

Palmyra

Paris

Pattonsburg

Peculiar

Pevely

Platte Woods

Poplar Bluff

Purdy

Qulin

Reeds Spring

Richmond Heights

Riverside

Rock Hill

Rockaway Beach

Savannah

Sedalia

Seligman

Shelbina

Shrewsbury

Skidmore

Smithton

Smithville

Springfield

St. Ann

St. Elizabeth

St. Mary

St. Peters

Ste Genevieve

Stockton

Sugar Creek

Taos

Thayer

Town and Country

Trenton

Twin Oaks

University City

Urich

Vandalia

Velda

Walnut Grove

Warson Woods

Washburn

Waynesville

Webster Groves

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs